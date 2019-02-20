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The American Left Is Attempting To Destroy U.S. History
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163 views • February 20, 2019
David Thomas Roberts and Stewart Rhodes join Owen Shroyer live in studio to discuss how the American left is attempting to destroy and disort the history of the United States by removing any reminders of the truth or, from their point of view, dissenting voices from their new, false American narrative.
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