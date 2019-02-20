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Rogue Programmers Ai Magicians on the Loose Part 2
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24 views • February 20, 2019
"I can always tell when a man wants something that’s not on the menu."
- Maeve Millay (Organic Robotoid) on WestWorld
S1.Ep4: Dissonance Theory
“These violent delights have violent ends.”
[Romeo and Juliet: Act 2, Scene 6]
- WestWorld S1.Ep2: Chestnut
"A hooker with hidden depths? Every man’s dream."
- WestWorld S1.Ep1: The Original
- Maeve Millay (Organic Robotoid) on WestWorld
S1.Ep4: Dissonance Theory
“These violent delights have violent ends.”
[Romeo and Juliet: Act 2, Scene 6]
- WestWorld S1.Ep2: Chestnut
"A hooker with hidden depths? Every man’s dream."
- WestWorld S1.Ep1: The Original
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