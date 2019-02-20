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The Health Benefits of Altitude | Elevation, Cancer, UFC, Michael Phelps
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8 views • February 20, 2019
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Did you know that living at elevation can reduce your risk of cancer, heart disease, diabetes and ALL diseases? In this episode, we discuss the remarkable health benefits of living or vacationing in the mountains, high up above sea level at elevation.
https://endalldisease.com/subscribe
Did you know that living at elevation can reduce your risk of cancer, heart disease, diabetes and ALL diseases? In this episode, we discuss the remarkable health benefits of living or vacationing in the mountains, high up above sea level at elevation.
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