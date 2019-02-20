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Google Nest Caught With Secret Recording Device Inside Of Camera
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223 views • February 20, 2019
It’s been exposed that the Nest home security system has a hidden built-in microphone which Infowars has previously reported on. Alex Jones calls in from the road to join Owen to confirm that Infowars is tomorrow’s news today!
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