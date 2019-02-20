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ATTN: Citizens of Montana and Canada
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29 views • February 20, 2019
Monday I came across a video which talked about a petition to sell Montana, the state not the minivan. I was surprised. I didn't know that was even an option.
I am still little taken back by the idea of selling a state like you would sell a car or a house. I honestly can't find any downsides for the citizens of Montana.
https://www.change.org/p/christian-moms-against-private-education-sell-montana-to-canada-for-1-trillion-to-eliminate-the-national-debt
I am still little taken back by the idea of selling a state like you would sell a car or a house. I honestly can't find any downsides for the citizens of Montana.
https://www.change.org/p/christian-moms-against-private-education-sell-montana-to-canada-for-1-trillion-to-eliminate-the-national-debt
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