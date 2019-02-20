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‘Rain Tax’ Likely to Become Reality In New Jersey, Weather Modification
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9 views • February 20, 2019
Feb. 20, 2019– Mary Greeley News – New Jersey is one of the highest taxed states in the country.
New Jersey Republicans are warning property owners to hold onto their wallets when the sky starts to cloud up. Calling the recently passed stormwater utility bill (A2694 and S1073) a “rain tax,” opponents of the bill argue that the state has found a new way to tax property owners who are already among the most heavily taxed in the nation.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=81820
New Jersey Republicans are warning property owners to hold onto their wallets when the sky starts to cloud up. Calling the recently passed stormwater utility bill (A2694 and S1073) a “rain tax,” opponents of the bill argue that the state has found a new way to tax property owners who are already among the most heavily taxed in the nation.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=81820
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