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Andrew McCabe Lies About Russian Collusion On CNN
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81 views • February 20, 2019
Andrew McCabe spewed propaganda on a recent appearance on CNN to insinuate President Trump has worked with Russia. Alex Jones calls in from the road to discuss this MSM talking point.
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