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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) WEDNESDAY 2/20/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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23 views • February 20, 2019
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StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM FEMA REGION 6:
FDA CHIEF: FED GOV MAY FORCE VACCINES ON POPULATION IF STATES DON'T
FBI NOW WANTS DNA SAMPLES OF ENTIRE POPULATION
U.S. DEBT HITS RECORD HIGH UNDER TRUMP
THE SLEW OF DEM HOAX TRUMP SUPPORTER HATE CRIMES
COVINGTON KID SUES WASHINGTON POST
Guest Hosting: Owen Shroyer
Guests:
Alex (phone-in)
Stewart Rhoades, founder, director of the Oath Keepers
Dave Roberts
Roger Stone, battered patriot
StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM FEMA REGION 6:
FDA CHIEF: FED GOV MAY FORCE VACCINES ON POPULATION IF STATES DON'T
FBI NOW WANTS DNA SAMPLES OF ENTIRE POPULATION
U.S. DEBT HITS RECORD HIGH UNDER TRUMP
THE SLEW OF DEM HOAX TRUMP SUPPORTER HATE CRIMES
COVINGTON KID SUES WASHINGTON POST
Guest Hosting: Owen Shroyer
Guests:
Alex (phone-in)
Stewart Rhoades, founder, director of the Oath Keepers
Dave Roberts
Roger Stone, battered patriot
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