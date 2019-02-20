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Deadly earthquake traveled at ‘supersonic’ speeds—why that matters
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43 views • February 20, 2019
When the earthquake struck on September 28, 2018, Indonesia’s Sulawesi island flowed like water. Currents of mud swallowed anything in their paths, sweeping away entire sections of the city of Palu and crosscutting the region’s neat patchwork of crop fields. Minutes after the shaking began, locals were caught unaware by a wall of water that crashed onshore with devastating results.
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