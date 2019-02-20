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Criminal Bullies! CNN Calls For Roger Stone To Be Gang Raped
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1455 views • February 20, 2019
CNN commentators have fantasized about Roger Stone being raped in prison multiple times on air. Alex Jones calls in from the road to join Owen and Roger to expose the double standards of the MSM.
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