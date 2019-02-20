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“Don’t Worry It’s Just Measles”: TV in 50s, 60s, 70s
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7934 views • February 20, 2019
Measles have been a trending topic in the mainstream media and has been called an outbreak. David reviews a video showing measles over time and how people reacted to it then.
https://www.infowars.com/doctors-testimony-tears-apart-measles-vaccine/
https://www.infowars.com/doctors-testimony-tears-apart-measles-vaccine/
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