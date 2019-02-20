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Super efficient Joule Thief LED Light battery Charger output
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47 views • February 20, 2019
DIY Joule Thief LED Light - Battery Charger on output between Neg Terminal, Positive between diodes
Public Domain - Part List
1 Ferite Core, 2 pair 22 gauge Wire 2-3 feet long
1 2n3904NPN Transistor, 1 1N4001 Diode, 1 1N4004 Diode
1 Cap 47uF 50V, 1 White Led, 1 1kohm Resistor
1 1.2v NmHD rechargeable Battery
the 1N4004 Diode could be replaced with a 1N4001 diode instead
Public Domain - Part List
1 Ferite Core, 2 pair 22 gauge Wire 2-3 feet long
1 2n3904NPN Transistor, 1 1N4001 Diode, 1 1N4004 Diode
1 Cap 47uF 50V, 1 White Led, 1 1kohm Resistor
1 1.2v NmHD rechargeable Battery
the 1N4004 Diode could be replaced with a 1N4001 diode instead
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