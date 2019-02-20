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Halt Geoengineering?
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17 views • February 20, 2019
COULD OR WOULD ANY LEADER(S) ACTUALLY HALT LONGSTANDING GEOENGINEERING?
President Lyndon Johnson finally succumbed to the powerful efforts of diverse & staunch activists who railed against injustice, astute and successful organizational efforts by grassroots groups, and instrumental cultural campaigns (art, music, cinema, literature, etc.) that put and kept the issue of civil rights in the national spotlight. History has lessons for us all...
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
President Lyndon Johnson finally succumbed to the powerful efforts of diverse & staunch activists who railed against injustice, astute and successful organizational efforts by grassroots groups, and instrumental cultural campaigns (art, music, cinema, literature, etc.) that put and kept the issue of civil rights in the national spotlight. History has lessons for us all...
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
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