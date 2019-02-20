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President Trump responds to bombshell NYT report
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4 views • February 20, 2019
President Trump responded to a New York Times report, telling reporters that he did not ask acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker if a US attorney he appointed could oversee an investigation tied to himself after the US attorney in question had already recused himself from the probe.
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