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Career Coaching Testimonial - Alex with me
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4 views • February 20, 2019
This video is a testimonial about my personal career coaching and how effective and helpful it was for my client Alex.
7 Pillars - https://www.7pillarsglobal.com/personal-coaching - is a company dedicated to helping people in professional transition find meaning in their work. This could be students about to enter the workforce and uncertain of both what to do and how to find good work. This video is my client Alex sharing how I helped him find meaning and regain his confidence
7 Pillars - https://www.7pillarsglobal.com/personal-coaching - is a company dedicated to helping people in professional transition find meaning in their work. This could be students about to enter the workforce and uncertain of both what to do and how to find good work. This video is my client Alex sharing how I helped him find meaning and regain his confidence
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