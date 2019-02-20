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Full Detailed Testimony:Freemason SRA Survivor Karly Franz
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355 views • February 20, 2019
The time has come that I tell you who my perpetrators are, where these events took place, and everything that happened in chronological order.
I hope that someone will save my videos in case anything happens to me, because I'm putting myself in extreme danger by bringing the darkness to light.
I hope that someone will save my videos in case anything happens to me, because I'm putting myself in extreme danger by bringing the darkness to light.
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