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The Problem of Government
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46 views • February 20, 2019
There is no political solution to the problem of government. Voting for a new ceremonial figurehead every four years has never, will never, and could never create any significant lasting positive change because governments cannot be improved or made moral from within. There are too many vested interests and no Statist system, be it Monarchy, Oligarchy, Communism, Democracy, Republic, or Dictatorship, none of them respect the right of the individual to opt-out of being governed.
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