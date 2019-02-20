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New Church Plant in Spokane Valley, WA!
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4 views • February 20, 2019
A new church plant is being started in Spokane Valley, WA on the weekend of March 1-3, 2019. Brother Sean outlines the opening weekend schedule.
March 1, 2019 @ 7:00pm | Pastor Aaron Preaching
March 2, 2019 | Soul Winning Marathon
March 3, 2019 | Morning Service at 10:30am
Soul winning and pot luck between services
Evening Service at 3:30 pm
Original video: http://bit.ly/2Ngpurg
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
March 1, 2019 @ 7:00pm | Pastor Aaron Preaching
March 2, 2019 | Soul Winning Marathon
March 3, 2019 | Morning Service at 10:30am
Soul winning and pot luck between services
Evening Service at 3:30 pm
Original video: http://bit.ly/2Ngpurg
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
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