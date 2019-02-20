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Poderoso discurso del presidente Trump sobre la crisis de Venezuela
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4 views • February 20, 2019
Trump busca aumentar la presión pública sobre el régimen de Nicolás Maduro, despues de haber impuesto una serie de sansiones económicas sobre el régimen, y de haber liderado unas maniobras diplomáticas dirigidas a expulsar a Maduro del poder.
Reiteró su fuerte apoyo a Guaidó y dejó en claro que el actual camino de Venezuela hacia la democracia es irreversible.
Reiteró su fuerte apoyo a Guaidó y dejó en claro que el actual camino de Venezuela hacia la democracia es irreversible.
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