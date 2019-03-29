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Pastor Jimenez Is Coming to Canada! | Mar 29, 2019
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4 views • February 20, 2019
Pastor Roger Jimenez will be preaching at Sure Foundation Baptist Church North in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada on Friday, March 29, 2019.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2V1ZdiW
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2V1ZdiW
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www.thenewifb.com
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