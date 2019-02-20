CHRISTMAS 2018

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this is an expense for me making these videos. i haven't yet profited by it. BUY A BOOK! Robert Malthus, Charles Dickens, Christmas Carol, depopulation, anti-God, inhumane politics... this is one of the reasons why they think the way they do & brought to you by "Christian" clergy too.