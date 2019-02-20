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The Commodore Story - Changing the World 8-bits at a Time ~~ EXCLUSIVE! ~~
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31 views • February 20, 2019
The Commodore Story ~ Changing the world 8-bits at a time is a story of the PET Vic20 C64 and Amiga from engineers, games, developers and how Commodore influenced the 8-bit generation of users. A documentary that takes us through Commodore's evolution from the 70's to the 90's from the PET, Vic20, C64 to the Amiga and beyond including the very rare C65 and the retro wave of nostalgic events and related products. Take a journey across Europe and the US interviewing ex-Commodore staff and users.
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