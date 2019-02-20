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(((WAKE UP))) Full Show - Democrats Now Call For Open Treason To Cover Up Illegality Of Russia Probe - 02/19/2019
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16 views • February 20, 2019
Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Va.) has officially begun his 2020 bid for the presidency. Sanders told his supporters it’s “time to complete the revolution” that he began in 2016. Today’s in-studio guest is founder and director of the Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes sharing his constitutional expertise and passion for liberty-loving Americans. Also, meme creator Carpe Donktum breaks down how his Trump-approved work is a potent weapon against globalists. ,
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