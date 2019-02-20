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Lara Trump warns Americans about 'dangers of socialism'
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26 views • February 20, 2019
Self-described Democratic socialists like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are pushing the Democratic agenda further and further to the left; reaction from senior adviser for Trump 2020 Lara Trump. #Hannity #FoxNews
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