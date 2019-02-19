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19/02/19 ... Space News Weekly REPORT by Emily Cragg: US-NEOCONS-vs-ET's WAR
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34 views • February 20, 2019
--Atlas Rocket Filmed Being taken out by UFO.... 1964 … https://youtu.be/4DEmmHUmvrs .
--1967 … Captain Robert Salas: SAC Missile Launch Officer : "UFO incident at Oscar Flight launch control facilities for the 490th Strategic Missile Squadron;
--Was it only a paper Moon?, James Collier .... https://youtu.be/BuYgte1LSXM
--EXPLOSION AT CERN MAY 2014 ... https://mab.to/okrT2jWY3
--NASA Footage | 2017, Dec 7. ... UFO Took Out Space X Falcon 9 Elon Musk Rocket @ https://youtu.be/ru1SprtzQVc
--1967 … Captain Robert Salas: SAC Missile Launch Officer : "UFO incident at Oscar Flight launch control facilities for the 490th Strategic Missile Squadron;
--Was it only a paper Moon?, James Collier .... https://youtu.be/BuYgte1LSXM
--EXPLOSION AT CERN MAY 2014 ... https://mab.to/okrT2jWY3
--NASA Footage | 2017, Dec 7. ... UFO Took Out Space X Falcon 9 Elon Musk Rocket @ https://youtu.be/ru1SprtzQVc
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