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((( WAKE UP ))) Media Protecting Joe Biden Against Sex Assault Allegations
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7 views • February 20, 2019
Paul Joseph Watson breaks down how the mainstream, leftist media is persecuting Bernie Sanders' campaign team for sexual assault offensives while remaining completely silent about former VP Joe Biden's very vibrant history of strange behavior that could clearly be categorized as sexual assault.
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