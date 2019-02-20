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Crusade Prayer - Prayer to accept the Divine Will of My Father
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13 views • February 20, 2019
“God the Almighty Father, I accept Your Divine Will.
Help Your children to accept it.
Stop Satan from denying Your children’s right to their Father’s inheritance.
Never let us give up the fight for our inheritance in Paradise.
Hear our pleas to banish Satan and his fallen angels.
I ask You, dear Father, to cleanse the earth with Your Mercy and to cover us with Your Holy Spirit.
Lead us to form Your most holy army, laden with the power to banish the beast, forever. Amen.”
Help Your children to accept it.
Stop Satan from denying Your children’s right to their Father’s inheritance.
Never let us give up the fight for our inheritance in Paradise.
Hear our pleas to banish Satan and his fallen angels.
I ask You, dear Father, to cleanse the earth with Your Mercy and to cover us with Your Holy Spirit.
Lead us to form Your most holy army, laden with the power to banish the beast, forever. Amen.”
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