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Meet The Man Who Made The Most Viral Meme In America
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973 views • February 20, 2019
Carpe Donktum was recently retweeted by President Trump, however that tweet was banned due to a musical copyright violation. Carpe Donktum joins Owen to discuss making meme magic about America in 2019.
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