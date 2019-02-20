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Bernie Announces 2020 Run Despite Being Ineligible - War Room Full Show
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67 views • February 20, 2019
Jesse Lee Peterson, Tony Arterburn, and Kaitlin Bennett join Harrison Smith on the War Room to discuss Bernie Sanders’ Presidential announcement, the Jussie Smollett hoax, Lara Logan’s revelations about the mainstream media, and much more!
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