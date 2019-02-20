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Bernie Sanders Not Elegible To Run As A Democrat, Still Losing To Joe Biden
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7 views • February 20, 2019
Presidential loser Bernie Sanders is going to make another misguided run for the White House, along with a stable full of loonies and delusional criminals.
https://www.infowars.com/sen-bernie-sanders-enters-the-2020-presidential-race/
https://www.infowars.com/trump-releases-statement-on-crazy-bernie-american-people-will-reject-socialist-agenda/
https://www.infowars.com/dems-fear-biden-weaker-candidate-than-hillary/
https://www.infowars.com/sen-bernie-sanders-enters-the-2020-presidential-race/
https://www.infowars.com/trump-releases-statement-on-crazy-bernie-american-people-will-reject-socialist-agenda/
https://www.infowars.com/dems-fear-biden-weaker-candidate-than-hillary/
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