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Like A Deer In Headlights, Kamala Harris Goes Blank When Confronted By Fake Tweet
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897 views • February 20, 2019
Kamala Harris breaks apart when confronted with her grandstanding on Jussie Smollett's alleged lies to push a ridiculously unnecessary anti-lynching agenda in a country where it is already illegal to lynch people.
https://www.infowars.com/kamala-harris-starts-stammering-after-being-asked-about-her-jussie-smollett-lynching-tweet/
https://www.infowars.com/top-2020-dem-candidate-kamala-harris-rejected-on-twitter/
https://www.infowars.com/kamala-harris-starts-stammering-after-being-asked-about-her-jussie-smollett-lynching-tweet/
https://www.infowars.com/top-2020-dem-candidate-kamala-harris-rejected-on-twitter/
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