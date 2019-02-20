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Can I Heal a Knee Injury with Mesenchymal Stem Cells?
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8 views • February 20, 2019
Avoid Knee Surgery with Stem Cells. Mesenchymal Stem Cells target inflammation. They then send out cytokines and trophic factors that guide cellular healing. This will repair soft tissue such as ligaments, tendons, meniscus, cartilage and muscle. I personally healed my torn meniscus and torn ACL with 32 million stem cells. We now inject stem cell solutions of 44 million mixed with activated platelet rich plasma (PRP). www.kneepain.dreambody.clinic
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