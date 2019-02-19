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Grand Canyon tourists exposed to radiation inside building for nearly two decades
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14 views • February 19, 2019
Feb. 19, 2019– Mary Greeley News – For nearly two decades at the Grand Canyon, tourists, employees, and children on tours passed by three paint buckets stored in the National Park’s museum collection building, unaware that they were being exposed to radiation.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=81749
https://marygreeley.com/?p=81749
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