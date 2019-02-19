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Show me your papers: Arizona wants residents DNA and you pay $250
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22 views • February 19, 2019
Feb. 19, 2019– Mary Greeley News – Arizona could soon be one of the first states to maintain a massive statewide DNA database.
And if the proposed legislation passes, many people — from parent school volunteers and teachers to real estate agents and foster parents — will have no choice but to give up their DNA.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=81770
And if the proposed legislation passes, many people — from parent school volunteers and teachers to real estate agents and foster parents — will have no choice but to give up their DNA.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=81770
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