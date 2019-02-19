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After Russian Collusion Narrative Fails Democrats Now Seek Saudi Arabian Collusion
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161 views • February 19, 2019
Democrats are now seeking to accuse President Trump of sharing nuclear secrets with Saudi Arabia. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes joins Owen in studio to go over the facts surrounding this new Democratic plot to harm America.
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