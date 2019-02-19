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ISIS Bride Refused Entry Into U.K.
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232 views • February 19, 2019
Paul Joseph Watson breaks down the story surrounding a woman who left the United Kingdom when she was 15 to marry a member of ISIS and join their Islamic caliphate revolution. Now, after giving birth and naming her son after a Muslim warlord, she would like to return to the U.K. to cash in on the benefits of western civilization.
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