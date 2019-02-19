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Nerd Tube 0019 - Changing default programs for file types in Windows 10 and OS X
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14 views • February 19, 2019
In this video I show you how to change the default program particular files open when they are opened from Windows Explorer or the OS X Finder.
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https://nerdcaverts.blogspot.com/
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