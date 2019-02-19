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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) MONDAY 2/19/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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27 views • February 19, 2019
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StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY ON ALEX:
OLD JOHN WAYNE PLAYBOY INTERVIEW HAS LEFT IN MELTDOWN
WEASEL ROD ROSENSTEIN TO LEAVE DOJ
UGH...BERNIE OFFICIALLY RUNNING AGAIN
TRUMP: U.S. FORCED REGIME CHANGE COMING TO VENEZUELA?
Guest Host Owen Shroyer
Guests:
Alex Jones (phone-in)
Stewart Rhoades, founder, director of Oath Keepers
Carpe Donktum, meme creator
Dr. Edwin Vieira, constitutional lawyer, author
4th Hour:
Paul Joseph Watson
StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY ON ALEX:
OLD JOHN WAYNE PLAYBOY INTERVIEW HAS LEFT IN MELTDOWN
WEASEL ROD ROSENSTEIN TO LEAVE DOJ
UGH...BERNIE OFFICIALLY RUNNING AGAIN
TRUMP: U.S. FORCED REGIME CHANGE COMING TO VENEZUELA?
Guest Host Owen Shroyer
Guests:
Alex Jones (phone-in)
Stewart Rhoades, founder, director of Oath Keepers
Carpe Donktum, meme creator
Dr. Edwin Vieira, constitutional lawyer, author
4th Hour:
Paul Joseph Watson
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