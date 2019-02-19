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Democrats Want Illegal Immigrants To Have Guns Without A Record
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154 views • February 19, 2019
Democrats have rejected GOP-led efforts to amend new gun buying legislation that would alert authorities when an illegal immigrant attempts to purchase a gun. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes joins Owen in studio to break down the lawlessness of the left.
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