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The Truth About The Jussie Smollett Hoax
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98 views • February 19, 2019
Paul Joseph Watson presents his new video report on the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax that the mainstream media attempted to use to stir up resentment against President Trump. Now proven to be an invented story, a genuine false flag, the media refuses to use their platforms to spread the truth.
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