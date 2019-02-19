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GORGEOUS HAIRSTYLE FOR WOMEN♠️FADE HAIRCUT AND HAIR STYLE FOR TEENS♠️FASHION HAIRSTYLE FOR WOMEN✔️
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8 views • February 19, 2019
In this video, I'm going to show you how to do a fade haircut for a gorgeous lady in Gents salon. In this video, I used clippers as well as scissors. I Start fading the sides by clipper from 0 to 1.5 - 2 and low taper for nape and sides.And start trimming and layering her medium hair as you will see through video.
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