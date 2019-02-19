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Drishti Srishti - The World Is as You See It [December 18, 2018]
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60 views • February 19, 2019
Drishti Srishti is a Sanskrit phrase meaning 'creation through perception'. Dhristi Shirsti is an offshoot of Advaita Vedanta, maintaining that the perceived phenomenal world comes into existence only in the process of human’s observation of the world, which is seen as a world of his own mental construction; having no objective reality, it exists only in his mind. Accordingly, mind is the cause of the universe and not the subtle cosmic elements. Mind, as consciousness, creates the world.
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