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FULL SHOW: Canadian Yellow Vests, Warren’s Child Care Attack on Family
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404 views • February 19, 2019
A convoy of angry Albertans and other westerners rolls into Ottawa Tuesday for a mass protest against federal energy and environmental policies that has also become a magnet for extremist, anti-immigrant elements. Sen. Elizabeth Warren's proposal to extend affordable childcare to everybody relies on dishonest accounting to create the impression that it is more fiscally sound than it may actually be in reality. Marc Morano joins David to discuss the Green New Deal and his recent article.
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