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Captain Marvel & Alita: Superhero Flicks Become Gender Genre Pushing Transhumanism
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203 views • February 19, 2019
20th Century Fox’s Alita: Battle Angel led the box office for the weekend, making its expected earnings even as the overall results found it to be the slowest Presidents Day weekend for Hollywood in fifteen years.
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