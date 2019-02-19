© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Complete Communion
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • February 19, 2019
Communion is one of the clearest ways to act in trust Of God's word. Faithing. The wine heals our soul. the bread heals our body. the first Communion was with Abraham and Shem(Melchizedek). The second communion happened in type at the Passover. the blood saved their lives. The Lamb healed their bodies. this film breaks down the whole story of Communion, it's function, it's history. It's a faith act. Faithing saves.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.