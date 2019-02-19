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Democrats Call For Open Treason To Hide Their Massive Crimes
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467 views • February 19, 2019
Democrats continue the calls to remove President Trump even citing the 25th Amendment as reason for his removal. Owen Shroyer exposes their motive is to cover their own criminality.
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