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Dems: Background Checks for US Citizens, But Don’t Tell ICE if Aliens Fail Gun Check
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247 views • February 19, 2019
Democrats who have announced that they will run for President, show their true colors by saying they would take the border wall down. Near the Texas border an ambush by gunmen from a faction of Los Zetas killed one Mexican soldier and injured two others in Nuevo Laredo. Three attackers working for a convicted terrorist also died in the incident just south of Laredo, Texas. Democrats love to believe that there is no issue among the border...
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