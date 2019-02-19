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The fraudulent banking system which defrauds people out of their homes every year due to M.E.R.S.
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35 views • February 19, 2019
The purpose of this video is to alert the great people of Pennsylvania and those around the country of the fraudulent banking system which defrauds people out of their homes every year due to M.E.R.S. The Mortgage electronic registration systems.
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