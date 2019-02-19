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What's God Doing? A 7000 Year Plan
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14 views • February 19, 2019
What's God Doing is the BIG Picture. From Creation, Gen 1:1, to the end of time; which would be the end of the Millennium. At that time God will have dealt with all the "hiccups" along the way and resume the creation of the universe; with the saints' help. That's been God's objective all along. It's the reason for all we know about earth's history. God's building a new work force.
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