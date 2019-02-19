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Magnesium testing and supplementation
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49 views • February 19, 2019
https://www.DrKrupka.com Dr. Krupka, a Certified Functional Medicine practitioner who focuses on nutrition and lifestyle changes to address patients with chronic, inflammatory, or autoimmune diseases, discusses magnesium and its importance to our physiology. Dr. Krupka address proper lab testing for magnesium and appropriate forms of magnesium supplements like magnesium glycenate, magnesium threonate, Mg bisglycenate, and multiform magnesium from whole foods.
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